Disney-Pixar's 'Elio' is a story of finding friendship, home and your place in the universe

In theaters Friday, June 20, Disney-Pixar's 'Elio' touches on loss and grief, finding that one true friend, and what it means to be 'home.'

In theaters Friday, "Elio" is the latest from Disney-Pixar. It's a story about a kid trying to find where he belongs in the universe.

The animated film touches on loss and grief, finding that one true friend, and what it means to be "home."

"This is a story about a little boy that is trying to to find his place in the world, whether it's here on Earth or it's somewhere else," says Zoe Saldana, who voices the character of Olga Solis, Elio's aunt. "It's really thrilling to be a part of something that touches your heart on so many levels."

Elio just lost his parents and he's now living with his Aunt Olga.

Saldana, a newly-minted Oscar winner, brought her three sons to the premiere.

"It's been a year for sure," she says about her Best Supporting Actress Win. "I have to say that besides just the inherent gratitude that I feel, to be a part of a project where I get to watch this project with my kids, it just makes me incredibly happy."

As Gamora in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," Saldana says she loves that "Elio" is other-worldy.

"It never gets old," she laughs. "I will always find any excuse to get back into space."

Yonas Kibreab, 14, is the voice of Elio.

"It's been such a great experience," he says. "It's also so surreal, because I've always watched all the Pixar movies, and to be a part of one is incredible. I'm so proud of myself."

Elio's plan to get to space works. Well, sort of. He encounters a few misunderstandings and missteps along the way, but Elio gets his wish and makes a friend.

"What I love about Elio is that he had to bravely seek it out," says co-director Domee Shi. "He had to go into space. He had to put himself out there in order to find that genuine connection."

Kibreab has been working on this film for the last four years and says he grew up with Elio.

"He taught me to always be yourself and to never give up on your dreams," he says. "I feel like it's such an important message to just be yourself, and to never change yourself for somebody."

Brad Garrett plays Grigon, the main antagonist. He says this film is a solid lesson on letting our kids tell us who they are.

"It's the toughest thing in the world to really parent, because when you're really full in it, you don't know if you're always doing the right thing," Garrett says.

He also reminds us to bring tissues.

"I'm super proud of Elio and his journey," Kibreab adds. "He finds who he's truly meant to be."

"Elio" is in theaters June 20th.

