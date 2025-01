Dog rescued after home catches fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog was rescued after a home caught fire in Fresno County on Saturday.

The fire started at a home near Academy and Adams avenue.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the living room.

Crews are working to treat a small dog that was pulled from the home.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.