Trump floats selling $5 million 'gold card' as pathway to citizenship

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced his administration plans to sell a "gold card" - his version of a green card that will cost $5 million.

"We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card. This is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million. And that's going to give you green card privileges. Plus, it's going to be a route to citizenship, and wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card," Trump said Tuesday in the Oval Office.

"They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people. And we think it's going to be extremely successful and never been done before anything like this," Trump added.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested the program would begin in two weeks and replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor program. He said the immigrants would be vetted and help to reduce the budget deficit.

Trump said he expects companies will pay to get educated workers into the U.S. with gold cards and that the country could sell one million cards. The president said the card would be a path to citizenship, but people would not be buying access to citizenship.

