Travis isn't the only one in the Kelce family making their acting debut this year

Donna Kelce tells us everything she knows about Travis' role in 'Grotesquerie'

Donna Kelce tells us everything she knows about Travis' acting debut in "Grotesquerie" and her future in the acting world.

Donna Kelce tells us everything she knows about Travis' acting debut in "Grotesquerie" and her future in the acting world.

Donna Kelce tells us everything she knows about Travis' acting debut in "Grotesquerie" and her future in the acting world.

Donna Kelce tells us everything she knows about Travis' acting debut in "Grotesquerie" and her future in the acting world.

LOS ANGELES -- After the wild two-episode premiere of FX's "Grotesquerie" (without a Travis Kelce appearance), fans are eagerly awaiting the NFL star's introduction to the series.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Donna Kelce, aka Mama Kelce, at the premiere to talk about her son's acting debut.

"It's all under wraps. No, I can't give you anything. Sorry about that. Travis doesn't even tell me what plays he's going to run, so he's not going to tell me about this," she laughed.

"Grotesquerie" is co-created by Ryan Murphy and Jon Robin Baitz. It follows Detective Lois Tryon, who is trying to solve a series of heinous crimes. She "feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone-or something-is taunting her. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan. However, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers."

So far, Travis's part in the series is under wraps.

With only a few seconds of screen time in the trailer, all kinds of theories are popping up about who his character may be.

And, Travis isn't the only one in the family who's making their acting debut, Donna is set to be in two Hallmark movies later this year.

"I've got a couple of really small little cameos going on with Hallmark possibly at the end of the year, so it'll be fun. It's nothing I'll be doing going forward, it was just something that was kind of fun!"

We asked if she saw a future career in the acting world.

"I don't know about that! I think my careers are over right now."

Don't miss new episodes of "Grotesquerie," Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.

