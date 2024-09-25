DUI suspect arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Selma, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A DUI suspect has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Selma last week.

The crash happened just before 8:15 pm in the area of Floral Avenue and Wright Street.

Selma police say Robert Leeper was found with life-threatening injuries in the roadway.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Roberto Ramos Cisneros, drove away after the crash.

During the investigation, police say they were able to find Cisneros and arrest him.

Cisneros is facing charges of murder, DUI causing injury, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators say Cisneros works for the City of Selma's Public Works Department.

Cisneros was off the clock when the crash happened and in his personal vehicle.

He is expected in court on Wednesday.