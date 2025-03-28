7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Southeast Asia

LONDON -- An earthquake with a 7.7 magnitude has rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS is reporting the epicenter of the quake was in Mandalay, Myanmar, but reports are emerging of the quake being felt as far south as Bangkok in Thailand.

"We were under the main Sukhumvit railway station and we thought a train had crashed on the initial tremor," a British citizen who is in the Thai capital on a business trip and wished to remain anonymous told ABC News. "But then as it continued, people started to run outside and the hotels were evacuated to the streets."

Alarms reportedly went off in buildings across the Thai capital city when the earthquake hit around 1:30 p.m., according to the Associated Press.

A video obtained by ABC News from a WeWork office in Bangkok shows water pouring from a rooftop swimming pool as people ran across the office towards the exits.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.