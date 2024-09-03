Dance the night away at Fiesta Night

Dance the night away in Clovis!

ABC30 is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month by inviting you to Fiesta Night, a fundraiser for Centro La Familia Advocacy Services!

Enjoy food, cocktails plus a silent auction at the Clovis Regency Event Center on Friday, September 27, 2024. Dance to the sounds of Monsanto with a tropical theme for the evening. Click here to get tickets.

Your support will help Centro connect families in need with life-sustaining resources. Centro La Familia now serves more than 15,000 clients every year through culturally sensitive programs and interventions that promote health, wellness and economic stability. It also reaches more than 150,000 community members through outreach presentations, education, special events and multi-media.

