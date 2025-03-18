"The Bachelor" Grant professes his love to one of his final women

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina recap Grant's fantasy suites! "The Bachelor" first spent time with his remaining three women, Juliana, Litia, and Zoe, during the day on a fantasy date.

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina recap Grant's fantasy suites! "The Bachelor" first spent time with his remaining three women, Juliana, Litia, and Zoe, during the day on a fantasy date.

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina recap Grant's fantasy suites! "The Bachelor" first spent time with his remaining three women, Juliana, Litia, and Zoe, during the day on a fantasy date.

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina recap Grant's fantasy suites! "The Bachelor" first spent time with his remaining three women, Juliana, Litia, and Zoe, during the day on a fantasy date.

This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina recap Grant's fantasy suites! "The Bachelor" first spent time with his remaining three women, Juliana, Litia, and Zoe, during the day on a fantasy date.

Later, he offered each woman the chance to get to know him better in the fantasy suites. Litia said that getting intimate was off the table. Will that make a difference in his feelings for her?

During one of his dates, Grant decided to tell one woman that he loved her. Was this the right move? He briefly contemplated beginning his happily ever after right away, before deciding to continue with the process and let his remaining two women meet his family.

Will his opinion change or can we safely say who Grant's final rose will be going to?

Also, the podcast team takes a look ahead at the finale. Grant is torn on his decision right up until the final moments. Jesse Palmer promises a dramatic finale!

Follow us now and never miss an episode!

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

