Firefighters gaining control over wildfire burning near Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are gaining more control over a wildfire burning east of Porterville.

The Cow Fire is now 50% contained and has burned just more than 500 acres.

The fire is burning in a remote location of Tulare County that's difficult to access in steep terrain.

There are road closures in the area.

The cause remains under investigation.