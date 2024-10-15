Former Bulldog Davante Adams being traded to New York Jets, ESPN reports

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State Bulldog Davante Adams is being traded to the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Adams, the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, will reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The duo spent nearly a decade together with the Green Bay Packers.

The trade comes as Adams has missed the last three games for the Las Vegas Raiders with an injury and trade rumors surfacing.

According to ESPN, Rodgers and Adams connected for nearly 8,000 receiving yards and 69 touchdowns during their time with the Packers.

The Jets currently have a 2-4 record, the same as the Raiders, following a Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills.