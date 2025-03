Former college hockey player speaks out about rare liver disease

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former NCAA All-American Hockey player diagnosed with a rare liver disease is sharing her story to spread awareness about the condition.

We spoke with Julianne Vasichek and her doctor, Gideon Hirschfield, to learn about the symptoms of this invisible illness.