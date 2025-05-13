Freed US hostage Edan Alexander's parents speak out in ABC News interview: 'It finally happened'

The parents of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, who was freed Monday after being held captive by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, said they always maintained hope he'd be released.

"We always believed that this moment will come, always," his father, Adi Alexander, told ABC News in an exclusive interview Tuesday from the hospital in Tel Aviv where their son is being treated. "Hope is mandatory. It finally happened."

Of their reunion, he said, "To be able to hug him again" was "unbelievable."

Edan Alexander's mom, Yael Alexander, said they're now savoring the simple moments.

"Just to chill with Edan, like, next to me, and to be on my iPhone and to connect with all our friends that sending messages, like, nonstop, the simple things. It's the blessing, you know, just to be with him, next to him," she said.

Edan Alexander, now 21, is from New Jersey and moved to Israel at the age of 18. He was 19 years old and serving in the Israel Defense Forces when he was captured during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Adi Alexander said their nightmare as parents drove them to go "knocking on every door, on the president's door, the previous one, this one, and finally, that was successful. So we were grateful."

Edan Alexander's release came after successful negotiations between the U.S. and Hamas. His release is being viewed as a goodwill gesture toward the Trump administration and a potential opening to jumpstart talks surrounding the broader conflict, U.S. officials told ABC News.

Alexander was the last living American citizen still believed to be held by Hamas. The terror group is believed to be holding the bodies of four dead American hostages, according to U.S. officials.

Asked how Edan is doing, his parents told ABC News "he needs time" and they'll give him whatever time he needs to recover.

Just before their interview with ABC News, Yael and Adi Alexander gave a statement to reporters at the hospital.

Adi Alexander said his son would "soon" be returning home to New Jersey and would be able to do things like enjoy a beer and watch his brother play basketball.

He said the first beer they shared since his release was on the hospital roof, calling it a moment he would cherish forever.

Adi Alexander said their family would "finally be able to heal," but he also called for all of the remaining hostages to be released.

Fifty-seven hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 who are believed to be alive.

Adi Alexander also praised President Donald Trumps team, and especially Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, for working "tirelessly" to get Edan home.