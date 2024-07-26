France train lines hit by arson attacks just hours before 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Police are not calling it a terror attack. It's a "deliberate act of arson."

France's high-speed train lines were targeted by multiple malicious acts including arson on Friday, in what has been described as coordinated sabotage

France's high-speed train lines were targeted by multiple malicious acts including arson on Friday, in what has been described as coordinated sabotage

France's high-speed train lines were targeted by multiple malicious acts including arson on Friday, in what has been described as coordinated sabotage

France's high-speed train lines were targeted by multiple malicious acts including arson on Friday, in what has been described as coordinated sabotage

PARIS -- Arson attacks on France's rail network have taken place in what authorities are calling a "massive attack to destabilize the railway system," just hours before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony is set to take place.

Trains at all major Paris stations have been delayed after fires and at least 800,000 people have been affected in the "arson attacks were set to damage our installations," according to a statement from rail company, SNCF.

Authorities have not called this a terror attack, but reports are emerging that trackside signal boxes have been set on fire and cables on the lines have been cut which has caused major disruptions in the north and east of France.

"Coordinated malicious acts targeted several TGV lines last night and will seriously disrupt traffic until this weekend," said the French transport minister. "I strongly condemn these criminal actions which will compromise the departures on vacation of many French people."

SNCF says they are working to restore service as quickly as possible while Eurostar has already been advising passengers to postpone their trips to Paris.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.