Fresno EDC preparing for Real Estate Forecast

Fresno County Economic Development Corporation is gearing up to discuss the health of the Valley's real estate market.

Fresno County Economic Development Corporation is gearing up to discuss the health of the Valley's real estate market.

Fresno County Economic Development Corporation is gearing up to discuss the health of the Valley's real estate market.

Fresno County Economic Development Corporation is gearing up to discuss the health of the Valley's real estate market.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Economic Development Corporation is gearing up to discuss the health of the Valley's real estate market with a special event featuring keynotes and Q &A sessions with local business leaders.

We sat down with Will Oliver to discuss Fresno EDC's real estate forecast.