Fresno fire and police chiefs defend budget to city council

The City of Fresno is working on next year's budget.

The City of Fresno is working on next year's budget.

The City of Fresno is working on next year's budget.

The City of Fresno is working on next year's budget.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is working on next year's budget.

Wednesday, City Council members heard from Fresno Fire Chief Billy Alcorn and Fresno Police Chief Mindy Casto about their proposed spending plans and what the funding would cover.

The biggest ask from the fire department was more than five million dollars in continued funding for SAFER Grant positions.

The city has received federal grants for several years in a row to add more than 60 positions.

The grant is expiring for 42 of those positions.

It was understood when the grant was received that the city would eventually need to fund those positions.

"It's like with any grant, you know, it sounds really good to do it, and it is, it's a great opportunity, but eventually, if you want to maintain that long term, you have to absorb those people," said Alcorn.

"And so, SAFER helps you get ahead, right? Initially helps you get ahead, and then figure out some time how your city is going to absorb those costs."

24 additional grant-funded positions are still covered until next March, but will also need to be considered in the budget.

Alcorn said he wasn't intending to reapply for the grant this year, but may have to consider doing so after discussion in council on Wednesday.

"One thing that happened under the previous administration is that this council passed an item I brought forward," said Mike Karbassi, Fresno City Council. "

It's Resolution 2020-256. The administration is required to apply every year. We don't have to take the funds, but we have to apply for it."

"From my experience, if you're not planning on accepting it, you probably shouldn't apply," said Alcorn.

City Manager Georgeanne White also raised concerns about how overtime pay is handled for firefighters, but Alcorn said that is more of a labor negotiation.

In the afternoon, Police Chief Mindy Casto took her place in front of the council, officially defending the budget for the first time as chief.

This year's budget includes four new officers funded by FAX, bringing the total officers up to 930.

The largest chunk of the department's budget is the Organized Retail Theft Grant from the state, accounting for nearly $8 million.

The department is asking the city for more than a million dollars to fund what the chief calls contractual obligations.

"Lease payments for some of our district stations, it's the Axon contract, the increase we knew that we were going to pay," said Casto.

"Contract was 5 years, so it increases a little each year for all of the 800 body cameras, tasers, and all the amazing software we got with that contract. Those are the kinds of things the contractual obligations mostly consist of."

The budget needs to be finalized and approved by the end of the month.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, X and Instagram.