Fresno man sentenced for deadly 2021 shooting after plea agreement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Soccorro Madrigal was sentenced in a Fresno county courtroom Friday for shooting and killing 21-year-old Brandon Catano back in 2021.

It was a year where there were over 70 homicides across the city of Fresno.

The sentencing comes after the known gang member took a plea deal.

"The plea agreement and stipulation of the party was for the defendant to receive no more than -- or to receive the midterm, which would be double for a strike prior, and the aggravated total term, added on to 12022.5(a) enhancement at the aggravated term of that triad would add 10 years, created a total term of 22 years," said Fresno County Superior Court Judge John. F. Vogt.

Investigators say a fight broke out at a central Fresno apartment complex before Catano was shot and killed.

Detectives say Madrigal also shot a 23-year-old, and a 17-year-old was stabbed but they both survived.

Family members of the victim were not in court Friday, but the prosecutor says they support the plea agreement.

Madrigal sat emotionless in his red jumpsuit as he learned his transportation to prison will be delayed.

"Remanded to the custody of the sheriff, no bail. For transportation to the department of corrections and rehabilitation, I will set the matter out, will three weeks be enough?," asked Judge Vogt.

The court allowing him to stay in a Fresno County jail so he can get married before reporting to CDCR on April 18.

