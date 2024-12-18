Fresno Police officer hospitalized following car crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer is being treated for a possible broken wrist following a crash with a truck in a southeast Fresno intersection.

The crash happened on Peach Avenue and Cesar Chavez Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Fresno Police say a student resource officer was going to assist another officer when they entered the intersection with lights and sirens. After clearing the intersection and halting traffic, the officer continued through the intersection when a truck collided with the officer.

The impact of the collision sent the truck into another stopped car on Peach Avenue.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with a possible rib injury. Their passenger was not injured.

The Fresno Police officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment.