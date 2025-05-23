Fresno State baseball team into the winner's bracket, 'Dogs win 7-3 over San Jose State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State baseball team's quest for a repeat title started with a win. The #2 Diamond Dogs won 7-3 over #6 San Jose State in their first game of the Mountain West Baseball Championship.

Jack Anker, who was battling a sickness all week, started the game and got the win.

The junior pitcher out of Tulare Western went 8 innings, striking out seven while allowing three runs. "This is the closest team I've been a part of," Anker told the Mountain West Network after getting the win.

The 'Dogs never surrendered the lead after taking control in the 3rd inning. Lee Trevino was 3 for 4 at the plate, driving in 3 runs.

Griffin Sotomayor and Eddie Saldivar extended the lead with RBIs in the 6th inning, and Skyy Collins added some insurance with a solo home run in the 8th.

FS advances to the winner's bracket and will face #1 Nevada. "Tomorrow is the championship game," Ryan Overland said.

"With this format, the loser of it's got to turn around and play again and then win two the next day...tomorrow's a championship game."

The Wolf Pack won the season series 2-4 and swept FS when they last played in Reno back on May 4th.

First pitch from Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, is set for Friday at 3:05 PM.

