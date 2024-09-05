Fresno State students aim to pave the way for aspiring scientists

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of Fresno State graduate students is working hard to create a safe space of opportunity, guidance, and hope for aspiring chemistry students.

"We wanted to showcase what chemistry is, the diversity of the chemist and the diversity of the disciplines," says SJV Younger Chemist Committee President, Eric Thompson. "Often, as an undergrad, I didn't know what chemistry really was."

In March of 2024, Thompson says several students brainstormed ways of helping those confused and founded the San Joaquin Valley Younger Chemist Committee.

"We all come from different backgrounds," he said. "From the Hmong community, Latino community and just the people who we are very different."

"Something like this gives us the opportunity to see what could some of those potential career paths be and see we are not limited by traditional restrictions that we think of," says Maria Del Carmen Reynoso.

Mack Jackson says an AP chemistry teacher in high school inspired them to pursue a career in Chemistry and feels that joining the committee is a way to give back.

"I was lucky to see that kind of representation around me growing up, and I saw how active she was in her community, and it made me want to continue doing that as well," Jackson said.

In the long term, the group hopes the committee will become a staple, helping to bridge gaps for aspiring scientists across the Central Valley.

They are also looking forward to hosting networking events. You can find that information on their Instagram page.

