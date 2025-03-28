Fresno State honors Cesar Chavez in annual celebration

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students and faculty gathered at the peace garden on campus Thursday to honor the late civil rights and labor movement activist Cesar Chavez.

"Cesar Chavez is our role model and example; he did a lot of great things for the community, he was a visionary, he taught us the way to advocate for our community in many ways," said keynote speaker Raul Moreno.

Fresno State's College Assistance Migrant Program, also known as "CAMP," and the Cross Cultural and Gender Center hosted the annual commemoration to celebrate the legacy of the Mexican American farm labor leader and civil rights activist.

For Academic Advisor Jose Mundo, he says it goes beyond Chavez, it's about making sure everyone feels welcomed.

"I feel like I'm honoring our students, their families, their parents who work in the fields, who work in packing houses, fisheries, dairies, who do all the labor in the agricultural industry," said C.A.M.P. Academic Advisor, Jose Mundo.

Moreno served as the keynote speaker.

He's a Fresno State alum and executive director of the Moreno Institute, which advocates for the academic, professional, and economic advancement of immigrant students.

He told attendees that now is the time to stand up for what you believe in.

"The takeaway is that we need to understand that we need to come together, and those of us who have a voice, education gave us the responsibility and that is to work for the entire community," said Moreno.

As they lay the garland on the statue of the labor icon, organizers hope it motivates the next generation.

"I want them to be inspired to be leaders and to advocate for themselves, for others, so that way again at some point, I would love to see one of my students statutes up here," said Mundo.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.