Fresno State to offer early childhood credential programs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is now one of two CSU campuses to offer pre-kindergarten through third-grade credential programs.

They will begin in the Summer of 2025.

San Jose State will also offer the credentialing program.

It authorizes graduates to teach children in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

The goal is to produce qualified teachers who have the necessary skills to provide age-appropriate and culturally responsive instruction.