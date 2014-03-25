24/7 Live
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Tuesday, March 25, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
First human case of Bird Flu in Fresno County confirmed, officials say
Alaska Airlines plane lands safely at LAX after losing tire on takeoff
Travelers urged to prepare for snow in Central California mountains
Paul beats Tyson by unanimous decision in 8-round bout
Democrat Jim Costa projected to win reelection to U.S. House
Conan O'Brien to host the 2025 Oscars on ABC
Man accused of killing his cousin pleads not guilty in Fresno
How colder temperatures can impact local crops and home pipes