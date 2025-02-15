Fresno streets flooded as storm strikes, drivers left stranded

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Intense rainfall brought fierce flooding across Fresno on Thursday.

Public works crews on the ground throughout the day.

"Related to localized street flooding, so typically related to clogged drains or just a heavy downpour that exceeded the capacity of the system," said City of Fresno public works director, Scott Mozier.

Mozier says in 24 hours there were 100 calls, with 30 last night alone.

Champlain and Perrin in northeast Fresno is just one location that caused problems.

"That was more than what the flood control district could handle, what that means is that short-term downpours created some flooding in the intersection until the system could catch up," said Mozier.

Multiple vehicles got stuck in the chaos, causing tow truck companies, including H-Towing, to respond.

"I feel like the hardest part was finding the vehicles. 20, 30 cars, you know. That was the hard part, finding the customer and finding the cars," said Jose Hernandez, owner of H-Towing.

"Because there were many cars. I think the power was out, that was another thing that made it difficult."

Hernandez says they picked up four cars alone in the water, a risk they are willing to take for customers.

"It was pretty crazy, I never really drove through floods like that especially here in Fresno, probably the first time that I went through that," said Hernandez.

Josh Sellers says when you see standing water, turn around and don't drown.

"Any time that you come through flood waters, try not to drive through them, as of last night we saw what can happen, we always recommend just trying to find an alternate route," said Josh Sellers with the Fresno Fire Department.

The Fresno Fire Department says no one was injured in any of the flooding.

If you do see any flooding or roadway concerns in the city, call 311 or use the FresGO app to report it.

