GLAAD Media Awards celebrate inclusion, acceptance

Cynthia Erivo, JoJo Siwa, Tanner Adell and more stars attended the 36th GLAAD Media Awards, which is streaming on Hulu.

HOLLYWOOD -- The GLAAD Media Awards are all about celebrating authenticity and acceptance - and the stars came out to support.

"This is what's called doing the right thing. I don't think anyone has to be given thanks for being an ally," said "Abbott Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walter.

"We're here to celebrate everything that everyone's accomplished in our community, it's a beautiful thing," said "American Idol" season 7 runner-up David Archuleta.

The awards honor entertainers, films and TV shows that represent the LGBTQ+ community in a fair, accurate and inclusive way. Among the winners were "Agatha All Along" and "9-1-1: Lone Star" for outstanding new series and outstanding drama series respectively. Cynthia Erivo received GLAAD's Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is given to a media professional who's made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.

Tanner Addell performed her country hit, "Buckle Bunny" and told On The Red Carpet she was thrilled to be there.

"I think it's important when we come together like this and see all the support and create these relationships," she said.

JoJo Siwa, who sported a rainbow mohawk, told On The Red Carpet, "Every year at the GLAAD awards, it just brings out the massive, beautiful community that we know and love."

You can watch the 36th GLAAD Media Awards, which is streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

