Glen Powell lends his voice to 'Family Guy' Halloween special

"Family Guy" celebrates Halloween with Glen Powell and hilarity ensues! Watch the special, called "Peter Peter Pumpkin Cheater" Oct. 14 exclusively on Hulu.

Oh, gourd.

Hulu has released the trailer for its exclusive "Family Guy" Halloween special, "Peter Peter Pumpkin Cheater."

Glen Powell lends his voice to the special. He plays Patrick McCloskey, the reigning champion in Quahog's annual Pumpkin Contest. And the gang is out to beat him by any means necessary.

"He's a rival to Joe in the pumpkin growing contest, very evil and very funny," executive producer Richard Appel told On The Red Carpet.

In the trailer (above), we also see the Griffins shopping for Halloween costumes where Peter states, "The Griffins are proud, middle-of-the-aisle try-on people."

We also get a glimpse of what appears to be a homicidal Rupert (Stewie's Teddy Bear, voiced by Derek Jacobi) grabbing a knife.

You can see all the ghoulish goodness when the "Family Guy" Halloween special streams October 14 on Hulu.

