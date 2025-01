Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos join 'College GameDay' ahead of college football championship

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were live on ESPN's "College GameDay" ahead of the college football national championship on Monday.

"This a big day for me! She said Robin and I have been doing GMA together a long time. This is my first college football game for Good Morning America," Stephanopoulos said.

