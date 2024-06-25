Prince, Jane Fonda, Los Bukis among honorees to receive Walk of Fame star in 2025

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2025 has been revealed.

More than 30 new stars will be added to the Walk of Fame in the categories of motion pictures, television, live theater/live performance, radio, recording and sports entertainment.

Who are some of the names on the list?

Among the honorees include Prince, who will be posthumously honored in the music category. Jane Fonda hasn't received a star yet, but that will change next year.

The Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors chose the selections, and they were announced by Jimmy Jam, Joe Mantegna and Niecy Nash.

One name on the list had Nash squealing in delight because one of her best friends, Sherri Shepherd, will receive a star for her work in television. Others in the TV category include "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Courtney B. Vance and Chris Wallace.

In the Motion Pictures category we find Fonda, along with Emilio Estevez, Nia Long, Lisa Lu, Glynn Turman, Toni Vaz, Jessica Chastain, Bill Duke, Colin Farrell, Robert Englund and director John Carpenter.

Along with Prince, the music world will honor new wave icons The B-52s, 80s legends Depeche Mode, country stars George Strait and Keith Urban, Fantasia, Los Bukis, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes and former KROQ personality turned podcaster Adam Carolla.

Two new athletes were chosen: soccer star David Beckham and Dodger legend Orel Hershiser.

Dancer and Southern California native Misty Copeland will see her star unveiled, along with Alan Cumming. They are both in the Live Performance category.

Honorees have up to two years to set a date for their unveiling ceremony.