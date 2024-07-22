How you can get money back if your travel is still being impacted by the Crowdstrike outage

How you can get money back if your travel is still impacted by Crowdstrike outage

How you can get money back if your travel is still impacted by Crowdstrike outage

How you can get money back if your travel is still impacted by Crowdstrike outage

How you can get money back if your travel is still impacted by Crowdstrike outage

Travelers continue to feel the impact of the Crowdstrike outage that shut down systems worldwide on Friday.

While a lot of the airlines are pretty much back to normal, one of the major carriers has continued to struggle on Monday.

"Delta continues to have problems. More than 700 cancellations already as of midday today," said Sean Cudahy, The Points Guy.

Delta said its crew scheduling and tracking software is impacted. So what can consumers do?

"If you decide that you don't want to travel, if your flight is canceled or significantly delayed, under US Department of Transportation Policy, you are entitled to a refund back to the original form of payment," said Cudahy.

Not a voucher, a credit, a waiver, or frequent flyer miles -- Cudahy emphasized that you are entitled to a refund if you want it.

"Request a refund for the unused portion of your ticket and rebook with another carrier if you're on a carrier like Delta that has been so, so heavily impacted," added Katy Nastro of Going.com.

Also be aware the DOT has determined that the Crowdstrike outage was "within the airlines' control," which is good news for consumers.

If you incur expenses for things like meals, hotel, or rides, you may be able to get out of those costs.

"According to the Department of Transportation, the airline should be on the hook for these costs. Delta has said it's already providing some of these benefits to passengers," said Cudahy.

Make sure you keep and submit your receipts for reimbursement. Also, check the credit card you used to pay for the trip.

It may offer travel delay insurance that provides money back.

"That credit card might actually reimburse you even faster than the airline will for those unforeseen expenses," said Nastro. "It really can add that extra layer of protection that you didn't already know you had."

Finally, if you're looking to re-book with your original airline but want a backup plan, see if you can get a reasonable mileage ticket on another carrier.

You can cancel mileage tickets any time before departure and get your miles back.

If you have questions about what your airline is willing to cover, you can check flightrights.gov.