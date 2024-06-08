How to protect your vehicle as temperatures soar across Central California

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are several steps people should take to ensure your vehicles are prepared for the heat.

Knowing the signs of overheating and what to look for is also helpful in preventing any breakdowns.

"The number one thing is gages, they are in your car for a reason, make sure they are functioning," said AJ Rivie, who has been working at Miller's Automotive in Visalia for four years.

He says in the summer time they see an uptick in people - with cars overheating and other problems caused by the heat.

But there are steps to prevent this from happening.

"Check your belts, check your hoses, and make sure you have the proper amount of coolant and oil, and transmission fluids, check it frequently. Check it once a week, because that :30 that you went through could save you thousands of dollars," explained AJ.

Leaving electronics in the car could also be hazardous.

Water bottles left in direct sunlight could also spark a fire hazard, as their magnifying effect could set upholstery or a piece of plastic on fire in minutes.

But the most important thing is- to never leave your pets or children in a car- not even for a short period of time.

"Oh, it's fine the ac is on,' no, it doesn't work that way. Because if something were to happen and the ac shuts off that kid boils and it's not something any parent wants to go through. so be cautious that your children are in your car and it's 100 degrees," mentions AJ.

In direct sunlight, vehicles can heat up by over 40 degrees, and reach deadly temperatures in minutes.

Anthony Riojas travels about 100 miles for work each day.

He says having water handy, using a windshield sunshade and parking in the shade are a few steps he takes to protect his car from the heat.

"Make sure you get in, turn the air on and roll your windows down, that'll really help circulate fresh air as opposed to the air that's been in your car that's been heating up the whole time," said Anthony.

"It's very important to do your maintenance, double check these things beforehand, and try to avoid a crisis of either losing your vehicle or your life."

Experts also mention you want to make sure anything you are putting into your vehicles is for the make and type.

It's also best to not leave anything, like food or makeup in a hot car.

