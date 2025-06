How students can balance college prep with summer fun

Even though it's summer for students, it's also an opportunity to think about the future and that includes applying for college.

Even though it's summer for students, it's also an opportunity to think about the future and that includes applying for college.

Even though it's summer for students, it's also an opportunity to think about the future and that includes applying for college.

Even though it's summer for students, it's also an opportunity to think about the future and that includes applying for college.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Even though it's summer for students, it's also an opportunity to think about the future and that includes applying for college.

Live at Three anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos spoke with Doctor Shaan Patel, the CEO and Founder of Prep Expert, to learn about some simple steps to get ahead.