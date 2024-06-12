Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke talk Joy and Anxiety of 'Inside Out 2'

Joelle Garguilo has more on 'Inside Out 2.'

NEW YORK -- It's been nearly a decade since we last saw them on the big screen, but Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust are returning in the sequel of Pixar's 'Inside Out.'

Riley and all her emotions are back with some new ones joining this time around.

In "Inside Out 2" Riley is growing up, and that means new adventures and new emotions.

There's Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui.

'Inside Out 2' finds big names taking on big feelings. Maya Hawke joins the cast as Anxiety, and Amy Poehler is back as Joy. Watch the video above to see entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo's interview with both stars.

Ayo Edebiri, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira also lend their voices in the movie.

'Inside Out 2' premieres in theaters this Friday.

