Investigation underway after body found in Fresno County canal, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Fresno County canal just south of Sanger Monday morning.

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Fresno County canal just south of Sanger Monday morning.

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Fresno County canal just south of Sanger Monday morning.

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Fresno County canal just south of Sanger Monday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Fresno County canal just south of Sanger.

The discovery was made by an irrigation district employee in the area just after 8 a.m. Monday.

The body was found at the control gate near Newmark Avenue between Jefferson and American.

The person has not yet been identified and it's unknown how they ended up in the waterway.