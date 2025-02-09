Investigation underway after man found dead in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Reedley.

Police say they received a report of a man lying on the ground near Buttonwillow and Myra avenues just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they immediately began CPR after finding the man unconscious and not breathing.

EMS crews arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s and had no obvious signs of severe trauma.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Reedley Police Department.