Israel hits Gaza with 'extensive strikes,' killing dozens and ending ceasefire

At least 34 people have been killed in widespread strikes across Gaza.

Israel hit Gaza with a series of "extensive strikes" overnight Tuesday, vowing to open the "gates of hell" because Hamas has not released the remaining hostages.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF is targeting Hamas terrorists throughout the region and will act with "increasing military force" against Hamas from now on.

Hospital sources in Gaza told ABC News at least 34 people have been killed in the widespread strikes.

"Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza due to Hamas' refusal to release the hostages and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities," Katz said in a statement.

"If Hamas does not release all the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza," he added.

The strikes are targeting areas in Gaza including Rafah, Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Karama and Beit Hanoun.

Netanyahu and Katz said the changes to the IDF's defensive guidelines come after Hamas "rejected all offers" on a conclusive hostage deal with Steve Witkoff, the U.S.'s special envoy to the Middle East.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump took to his social media to threaten Hamas with a "last warning" about the remaining hostages.

"it will be OVER" for Hamas if it does not comply," Trump wrote on March 7. "I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say," he added.

Witkoff reiterated the president's threat at the time, saying, "I wouldn't test President Trump."

Fifty-nine hostages are believed to remain in Gaza -- 24 of whom are presumed to be alive. Edan Alexander is the last American-Israeli hostage to remain alive in captivity.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

