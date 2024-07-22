Kate Middleton shares new photo of Prince George on his 11th birthday

The royals marked George's birthday by sharing a new photo taken by his mom, Kate.

Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, is celebrating his 11th birthday.

The royals marked George's birthday by sharing a new photo taken by his mom, Kate.

The photo was taken earlier this month in Windsor, England, where the Wales family lives, according to Kensington Palace.

George, second in line to the throne after his father, is the older sibling of William and Kate's two other children, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Just one week before his birthday, George enjoyed a one-on-one trip with William to Berlin, where the soccer-loving pair watched England take on Spain in the 2024 UEFA European Championship final. (Unfortunately for the royal pair, England fell 2-1.)

Earlier this summer, George and his sister Charlotte joined William at Taylor Swift's first London show of her "Eras Tour" on June 21.

Swift shared a sweet selfie on Instagram of herself and her boyfriend Travis Kelce posing with William, George and Charlotte at the concert at Wembley Stadium.