JoJo Siwa, Paul Abdul and more will serve as guest judges on the Hulu original series

Kate Upton hosts new fashion competition, 'Dress My Tour,' with $100,000 prize on the line

JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul and more guest judge on new fashion competition series "Dress My Tour," hosted by Kate Upton, premiering July 23 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- In the new Hulu original, "Dress My Tour," supermodel and actress Kate Upton is taking 11 fashion designers on a journey to compete for a chance to win $100,000.

The designers are tasked with creating stunning fashion pieces worthy of music's hottest names. Paula Abdul, JoJo Siwa, JT, and Ty Dolla $ign, Toni Braxton, Coi Leray, French Montana, and Jessie James Decker serve as guest judges.

"These music superstars are on the hunt for their next iconic looks," says Upton in the official trailer.

With the pressure of the competition and the ultimate prize waiting at the end, the designers see if they have the right combination of fashion expertise, talent, ambition and innovation to make a mark on the fashion and music industries.

7x Emmy Award-winning costume designer Marina Toybina, along with creative director, choreographer and Emmy Award-nominated director Laurieann Gibson will serve as mentors and judges for the series.

All 10 episodes of "Dress My Tour" premiere Tuesday, July 23 on Hulu.

