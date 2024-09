Two killed after three-car cash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Tulare County early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight on Highway 43 near Avenue 56, north of Allensworth.

A truck and two cars collided.

A person in one of the cars and the driver of the other died at the scene.

A third person was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Both lanes of Highway 43 were closed for nearly five hours during the investigation.