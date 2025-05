One-of-a-kind experience to see future of UCP+

As United Cerebral Palsy Central California continues renovations on a new campus, you're invited to a one-of-a-kind experience to sip and see the future of UCP+.

As United Cerebral Palsy Central California continues renovations on a new campus, you're invited to a one-of-a-kind experience to sip and see the future of UCP+.

As United Cerebral Palsy Central California continues renovations on a new campus, you're invited to a one-of-a-kind experience to sip and see the future of UCP+.

As United Cerebral Palsy Central California continues renovations on a new campus, you're invited to a one-of-a-kind experience to sip and see the future of UCP+.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As United Cerebral Palsy Central California continues renovations on a new campus, you're invited to a one-of-a-kind experience to sip and see the future of UCP+.

Proceeds directly benefit efforts to provide life-changing programs and essential support to individuals with disabilities.

We sat down with UCP+ Executive Director Roger Slingerman, and Sip & See Event Chairperson, Linda Burns to discuss the event.

For more information, click here.