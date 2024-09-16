Texas pipeline explodes, catches fire in Houston suburb, forcing evacuations | LIVE

A shelter in place is in effect at San Jacinto College's Central Campus due to this large pipeline fire.

LA PORTE, Texas -- Firefighters were battling a pipeline fire in suburban Houston that sparked grass fires and burned power poles on Monday, forcing people in the surrounding neighborhood to evacuate.

Video footage from our sister station KTRK showed a park near the fire had been damaged and firefighters pouring water on homes near the blaze.

The fire began at 9:55 a.m. in La Porte, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Officials have ordered residents in the Brookglen neighborhood area near the fire to evacuate, Lee Woodward, a La Porte city spokesperson said in an email.

"Please avoid the area and follow law enforcement direction. Further details will be released as available," Woodward said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.