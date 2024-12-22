Lara Trump withdraws herself as candidate to replace Marco Rubio

Lara Trump has withdrawn herself from consideration for Florida's Senate seat to replace outgoing Sen. Marco Rubio, she announced on social media on Saturday.

"After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," she wrote Saturday, teasing a "big announcement" that she plans to share in January. "I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I'm truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida."

"I remain incredibly passionate about public service and look forward to serving our country again sometime in the future," she added. "In the meantime, I wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment."

Trump, President-elect Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, had been rumored to be in the running to replace Rubio, who is set to be tapped as secretary of state in the second Trump administration. Lara Trump had stepped down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee earlier this month, saying she "would seriously consider" the Senate seat.

The confirmation of Rubio as secretary of state would create an open Senate seat for Florida, and Gov. Ron DeSantis would need to tap someone to fill the vacancy and serve the rest of Rubio's term, until 2026.

"If I'm being completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that would look like," she said earlier this month about filling the vacancy. "And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that's real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it."

Lara Trump had been appointed RNC co-chair in March alongside Michael Whatley, and they were heavily involved in generating excitement among the GOP ahead of the 2024 elections.

"With that big win, I kind of feel like my time is up," she said when she resigned the post. "What I intended to do has been done."