Local gym holding heavyweight championship event

The Iron Office is hosting the California Wrestling Association's Heavyweight Championship event with a few other titles on the line.

The Iron Office is hosting the California Wrestling Association's Heavyweight Championship event with a few other titles on the line.

The Iron Office is hosting the California Wrestling Association's Heavyweight Championship event with a few other titles on the line.

The Iron Office is hosting the California Wrestling Association's Heavyweight Championship event with a few other titles on the line.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Iron Office is hosting the California Wrestling Association's Heavyweight Championship event with a few other titles on the line.

Davey's Night Out 2 is happening on Saturday at 4:30 pm. We sat down with Davey Dangerously and New Rock 104's "Hammer" to discuss the event.

1.Davey let's start with you because daveys night out means you are making all the rules?

2. What can people expect?

3. How many matches will we be seeing?

4. THere are other championship opportunities?

5. How can people get tickets?