Local non-profits announce the launch of Punjabipreneur program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Women lifting other women was the theme of the night in Northeast Fresno.
Women gathered Friday for a special networking event organized by The Hidden Wealth Foundation and Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.
During the event, non-profits announced the launch of Punjabipreneur, a program designed to give women tools and skills to elevate their businesses.
"A lot of women have the ambition, the drive, the skill-set, but they don't know where to start," Punjabipreneur Co-Founder Raman Gill said. "We have a lot of entrepreneurs but they are scared. We hope to provide them with that empowerment with that encouragement."
The program includes 'four courses' offered in Punjabi this May.