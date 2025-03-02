24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Local non-profits announce the launch of Punjabipreneur program

Sunday, March 2, 2025 5:18AM
Women lifting other women was the theme of the night in Northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Women lifting other women was the theme of the night in Northeast Fresno.

Women gathered Friday for a special networking event organized by The Hidden Wealth Foundation and Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.

During the event, non-profits announced the launch of Punjabipreneur, a program designed to give women tools and skills to elevate their businesses.

"A lot of women have the ambition, the drive, the skill-set, but they don't know where to start," Punjabipreneur Co-Founder Raman Gill said. "We have a lot of entrepreneurs but they are scared. We hope to provide them with that empowerment with that encouragement."

The program includes 'four courses' offered in Punjabi this May.

