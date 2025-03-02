Local non-profits announce the launch of Punjabipreneur program

Women lifting other women was the theme of the night in Northeast Fresno.

Women lifting other women was the theme of the night in Northeast Fresno.

Women lifting other women was the theme of the night in Northeast Fresno.

Women lifting other women was the theme of the night in Northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Women lifting other women was the theme of the night in Northeast Fresno.

Women gathered Friday for a special networking event organized by The Hidden Wealth Foundation and Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.

During the event, non-profits announced the launch of Punjabipreneur, a program designed to give women tools and skills to elevate their businesses.

"A lot of women have the ambition, the drive, the skill-set, but they don't know where to start," Punjabipreneur Co-Founder Raman Gill said. "We have a lot of entrepreneurs but they are scared. We hope to provide them with that empowerment with that encouragement."

The program includes 'four courses' offered in Punjabi this May.