Local small businesses thrive at Old Town Clovis Holiday Market

Small Business Saturday was first observed in 2010 and encourages people to get off the internet for holiday gifts and into a brick-and-mortar business that's small and local.

Small Business Saturday was first observed in 2010 and encourages people to get off the internet for holiday gifts and into a brick-and-mortar business that's small and local.

Small Business Saturday was first observed in 2010 and encourages people to get off the internet for holiday gifts and into a brick-and-mortar business that's small and local.

Small Business Saturday was first observed in 2010 and encourages people to get off the internet for holiday gifts and into a brick-and-mortar business that's small and local.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- From jewelry to candles, stickers to decorations, there was a lot to choose from at the Seasons Mercantile Pop-Up Holiday Market in Old Town Clovis.

"We want to drive the business to our local economy and small businesses are a big part of our economy in the Fresno area and beyond," Blair Sobba said.

There were dozens of vendors both indoors...

"I make custom shirts, hats, cups, jewelry items," Beads and Bows owner Jene Shipman said.

And outside, including food options so nobody has to shop on an empty stomach.

Those food trucks -- also small businesses themselves.

We're family owned and operated. My parents are in there and I'm the daughter. It's fully family-run. It's really important that people come out and support, this is our livelihood, we live off of this," Sanchez Funnel Cakes owner Yesenia Sanchez said.

Small Business Saturday was first observed in 2010 and encourages people to get off the internet for holiday gifts and into a brick-and-mortar business that's small and local.

Which is exactly what this couple from Sanger appreciates about the day.

"We want to keep encouraging things like this to happen so we support local stuff. We want to keep the money in the community," Sanger residents Tim and Kara said.

If you missed out, the pop-up will be back on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.