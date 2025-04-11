BreakingCity employee in critical condition after attack in Fresno, police say
Los Banos Fire Department Autism Awareness month meet and greet

Friday, April 11, 2025 11:10PM
The Los Banos Fire Department is hosting a special event for children with sensory disorders.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Los Banos Fire Department is hosting a special event for children with sensory disorders.

The idea is to create a safe and quieter environment, so children can interact with first responders. That way in the event of an actual emergency, they're not fearful of those trying to help.

Los Banos Fire Captain Brian Thompson joined Action News anchors Stephen Hicks and Vanessa Vasconcelos to preview the event.

The annual awareness event happens Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Los Banos Fire Station 1.

The fire state is located on 7th and C Street, right behind Fairgrounds park.

