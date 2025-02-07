Made for More Health: Dental Health for Young Children

In this week's Made for More Health, Dr. Bijal Mehta discussed dental health.

Dr. Mehta emphasizes the importance of children starting dental visits as soon as their first tooth appears, not just for oral health education but also to familiarize them with the dental environment and build a positive association with dentists and dental care.

Regular check-ups are recommended every three months until age three, then every six months thereafter.

For parents, Dr. Mehta advises brushing their child's teeth twice daily for two minutes, avoiding juice in bottles, and ensuring babies don't sleep with bottles in their mouths to prevent cavities.

For more information, contact Adventist Health at 559-875-6900 or visit AdventistHealth.org/CVNDental.

This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.