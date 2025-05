Made for More Health: Easy ways to get kids more active

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. In this segment of Made for More Health, Dr. Mousa gives us some fun and easy ways to get kids more active every day, especially if they love their screen time.

Dr. Mousa's best advice? When you a buy a toy, buy a toy that encourages movement.

For more information, visit AdventistHealth.org/NMousa or call 559-391-3100.