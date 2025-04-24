Made for More Health

Made for More Health: Improving health of those in underserved communities

In this Made for More Health segment, Dr. Malwi shares some simple steps we can take to improve the health of those in underserved communities.

In this Made for More Health segment, Dr. Malwi shares some simple steps we can take to improve the health of those in underserved communities.

In this Made for More Health segment, Dr. Malwi shares some simple steps we can take to improve the health of those in underserved communities.

In this Made for More Health segment, Dr. Malwi shares some simple steps we can take to improve the health of those in underserved communities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this Made for More Health segment, Dr. Malwi shares some simple steps we can take to improve the health of those in underserved communities.

For more information, visit AdventistHealth.org/UMalwi or call 559-875-6900.

This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.