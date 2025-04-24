24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
SPONSORED CONTENT

Made for More Health: Improving health of those in underserved communities

KFSN logo
Thursday, April 24, 2025 4:49PM
Made for More Health: Improving health of underserved communities
In this Made for More Health segment, Dr. Malwi shares some simple steps we can take to improve the health of those in underserved communities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this Made for More Health segment, Dr. Malwi shares some simple steps we can take to improve the health of those in underserved communities.

For more information, visit AdventistHealth.org/UMalwi or call 559-875-6900.

This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW