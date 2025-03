Made for More Health: Nutrition's role in managing chronic conditions

We're talking with Dr. Adnaan Edun, MD about nutrition and the role nutrition plays in managing chronic conditions like diabetes or high cholesterol.

We're talking with Dr. Adnaan Edun, MD about nutrition and the role nutrition plays in managing chronic conditions like diabetes or high cholesterol.

We're talking with Dr. Adnaan Edun, MD about nutrition and the role nutrition plays in managing chronic conditions like diabetes or high cholesterol.

We're talking with Dr. Adnaan Edun, MD about nutrition and the role nutrition plays in managing chronic conditions like diabetes or high cholesterol.

In this segment of Made for More Health, we're talking with Dr. Adnaan Edun, MD about nutrition and the role nutrition plays in managing chronic conditions like diabetes or high cholesterol.

Food is medicine, so if we watch what we can, we can treat some of these conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol, and other health issues.

For more information visit AdventistHealth.org/TulareCare or call 559-605-0090.

This story is sponsored by Adventist Health.