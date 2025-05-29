Made for More Health: Protecting your skin during the summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is just around the corner.

In this Made for More Health segment, Resident Physician Dr. Qureshi tells us the best ways to protect our skin against sun damage. His top three simple tips are:

Apply sunscreen of SPF 30 or more every 2 hours.

Wear protective clothing, wide-brim hats and sunglasses.

Try avoid going outdoors during the peak times of 10a-4p.

For more information, visit AdventistHealth.org/doctors or call 559-897-6610.