Made for More Health: Tips to keep your skin healthy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Skin Cancer Awareness Month is upon us, and the most common questions are 'What does skin cancer look like?' and 'When should I seek a doctor?'

Listen in for other key tips. The number one tip -- don't wait.

For more information, visit AdventistHealth.org/doctors or call 559-897-6610.